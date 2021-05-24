MadameNoire Featured Video

In the latest trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac’s upcoming sixth season, Dr. Wendy Osefo makes it loud and clear that she’s not here for the tea circling Potomac’s community that she and her husband Eddie are facing “martial woes” due to rumors that he’s been unfaithful in their marriage.

As shared via PEOPLE this morning (May 24), Wendy ominously opened up the trailer by saying, “One thing about Potomac — it’s a town of smoke and mirrors. You never know who you can trust.”

As the “supertease” released by the outlet continued, Eddie was shown having a conversation with her where he told her, “If you’re tired you can’t give me 100 percent.” Then, when she followed up by asking him if he was “happy” and “fulfilled” with the status of their marriage at the time that scene was filmed, he told her “No.”

Later, as Gizelle and Ashley chatted over a meal, the former said to the latter, “So when are we going to talk about the Eddie rumors?” As per a recent post by Radar Online (published on May 10 of this year) the narrative swirling around is that “Eddie has a side baby and is sleeping with a white woman who works in his law firm.”

While it’s unclear who she was talking to directly, Wendy came to her husband’s defense in the trailer and can be heard firmly stating to a room with some of the RHOP ladies, “What you’re not going to do is you’re not going to play with my husband’s name.” Later, seemingly speaking to Gizelle specifically, she continued, “I see you for everything everybody says that you were,” before passionately adding in another clip from that scene, “F–k these m–her f–king cameras.”

To be honest, after watching the trailer it’s clear that Wendy’s dynamic with her significant other wasn’t the only romantic relationship that was tested and featured as a storyline in the upcoming season. As seen, Karen was shocked when an unknown woman texted her husband Ray and referred to him as “handsome.” Candice and her husband Chris seemingly had tension between them due to him becoming her “manager” as her singing career continues to blossom. As per Bravo, being “overwhelmed” while “building a house, a business and possibly a wedding” had Robyn feeling drained throughout the pandemic, causing a strain between her and Juan.

Gizelle seemingly experienced some difficulties with the “pandemic long-distance relationship” she has with Pastor Jamal Bryant (who lives in Atlanta)– and when it comes to Ashley and Michael, the two of them seemed to tackle finding their marriage’s new rhythm amidst the birth of their second son, Dylan.

By the way, viewers also got more insight on what to expect from the franchise’s newest housewife — Mia Thorton.

The new season of RHOP is set to premiere on July 11. Watch the new “Supertease” here.