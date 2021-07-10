MadameNoire Featured Video

From the looks of the season six trailer for the Real Housewives of Potomac, things got even more intense this season, especially between Dr. Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant. In the the trailer, Bryant makes cheating allegations against Osefo’s husband, something that Dr. Osefo took as blatant disrespect. During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, she said that while filming her sophomore season on the show, Bryant was the one who disappointed her the most.

“That’s because I was wrongful in giving her high expectations,” she said.

She added, “It was like, this doesn’t make any sense to me because you are repeating a lie that, if I wanted to, I could repeat the same thing about you — anyone here — because that’s what they do. And don’t get me wrong, I’m not mad at the blogs. Everyone has to eat. Do you, you know? I’m not mad at it because we know our truth. And I’m confident in my marriage. It doesn’t matter. But in the same token, you have a level of expectation from your friends and you don’t think that your friends will ever give life to a lie. If anything, they will quell it because they’re your friends.”

Dr. Osefo also said that she felt Bryant’s attacks on her marriage were “premeditated.” While challenging Bryant’s claims about her husband, Dr. Osefo said she made it clear to the entire cast to never cross that line with her again.

“I also know that certain individuals on this show have a pattern in the practice of attacking people’s families,” she continued. “That’s what they do. That’s what they get off on. And you know, again, if that’s what you do, do you, but don’t do that with the Osefo crew. I don’t play. And I say that very clear, to not play with my husband’s name. Let the other people do that, the blogs, because that’s what they’re paid to do, but don’t you do that. And I think that this group quickly learned that I have what I call my sacred four, that’s my husband and my three kids. Talk about my wigs, my clothes, anything you want to, chile. Just talk about me, but don’t talk about a man who is not just a good husband but a good father.”

Even though she Bryant went from friends to foes, Dr. Osefo said that during season six, there were some unexpected friendships formed with some of her co-stars.

“There were a lot of dynamic shifts, so there’s people who I didn’t think I would be besties with, who I’m besties with. And there’s people who I thought I’ll be besties with that I’m not.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on July 11, 2021 on Bravo at 8:00 p.m. ET.