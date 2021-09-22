MadameNoire Featured Video

Based on recent reports, the questions regarding who the “new face” joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s cast in Season 14 might have just been answered.

According to a source who spoke with LoveBScott, Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, 36, will be filming with the RHOA as a friend of the cast for now. However, the insider shared that if things go well and Bravo fans like the Atlanta-based athlete, there’s a good chance she’ll become a full-time peach holder.

Although retired, Richards-Ross is still regarded as a champion in track-and-field athlete. She’s known particularly for dominating in the 400-meter sprint. She holds three consecutive medals following her performances in the race at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics. After suffering from a career-ending injury in 2016, the athlete pivoted to sports commentary on NBC. The following year, she released a book titled Chasing Grace: What the Quarter Mile Has Taught Me about God and Life.

Notably, Sanya and her husband, former NFL player Aaron Ross, previously starred in a reality TV show about their family on WE TV called Sanya’s Glam & Gold.

The news comes shortly after MADAMENOIRE reported that entertainment journalist Dominic Anthony confirmed that Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey would not be returning for the Bravo hit show’s upcoming season. More interestingly, Anthony also confirmed that RHOA OG Shereé Whitfield would be returning to the cast and that Marlo Hampton was finally getting a peach.

