NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories to let people know not to get her words twisted following her recent interview with Atlanta’s V103, where she discussed a $200 bouquet some of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast collectively pitched in to get her following the death of her husband Gregg this past September.

What’s more, is that NeNe said she’s not here for being publicly antagonized by her “stalker.”

“Please leave me alone,” she said in an emotional plea towards the end of her Instagram Stories video posted on Oct. 28. “I’m asking that all of you guys please leave me alone. I wish my husband had not died. I would not be dealing with any of this. Please leave me the f-ck alone.”

At the beginning of her series of posts, NeNe shared that “there are some people in the world who live in negativity consistently throughout their entire life, and then there’s sometimes in life when you have stalkers who actually stalk your life.”

The Shade Room suggested that NeNe could have been talking about Claudia Jordan, her former RHOA castmate, who said that NeNe should’ve been grateful that anyone “showed up” for her at all following Gregg’s death.

“No one owes you anything,” Jordan said following NeNe’s comments on the gifted floral arrangement. The host of Fox Soul’s TEA-G-I-F emphasized, “It has nothing to do with you. It has to do with your husband and paying respects to the man that we all got to know and love, who was so supportive and kind even when you were beefing with his wife.”

“You’re lucky that anyone showed up for you, actually,” Jordan said to Leakes. The host did share that she sent NeNe condolences following Gregg’s death separate from the cast and privately.

NeNe reiterated multiple times that she was so grateful to everyone that reached out and everything she received “during the time that Greg was sick and during the time he was crossing over.”

“I spoke positively about everyone,” NeNe said of her comments in the V103 interview, before later adding, “They bought a bouquet flowers, it didn’t matter [because] my house was like a garden, okay? I got flowers from everybody from around the world, okay? Flowers came in from everywhere and I am grateful.”

“I just don’t feel like I have to get on here and break it down and explain because we had such a positive and fun show and I never spoke negative of anyone,” she emphasized of her time on V103.

“My stalker is consistently speaking about me. But I’m telling you, I’m not the one,” NeNe warned. “You need to stop your stuff because you know I am not the one. I’m over here trying to live in a positive light. Please, I’m asking you to leave me alone.”

“I want to say thank you to all of you who have consistently supported me — I’m grateful for everything. I’m grateful for each and every last one of you. Thank you so much. My circle of support has been absolutely amazing. The people that are consistently checking on me and consistently supporting me, you know I love you.”

“I really appreciate it and I know Gregg truely thanks you guys,” she emphasized in her series of posts. “I love you.”

See clips from NeNe’s Instagram Stories of the day down below.

