MadameNoire Featured Video

Bravo isn’t too happy that Kenya Moore signed on to do ABC’s Dancing With the Stars while filming her regular gig, The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to TMZ, Bravo executives were so “pissed off” that they gave Kenya all ultimatum — either film RHOA or DWTS, but not both at the same time.

RELATED CONTENT: “Kenya Moore Has Already Dropped Some Of The 25 Pounds She Put On In Quarantine, Shows Off Results In Catsuit”

The outlet detailed that a source, “connected to Housewives production,” said Bravo executives had no problem with Kenya being on DWTS when she was first approached to compete in its 30th season. Doing due diligence, Kenya made sure to run it past True Entertainment, “the production company behind RHOA,” to make sure there would be no conflicts.

Things apparently changed when Kenya officially signed on to do this season of the celebrity dancing show. That’s reportedly what prompted Bravo to give the RHOA housewife the ultimatum.

The network’s decision to put Kenya in the tough spot seems quite strange considering many other houswives from various franchises have competed in DWTS — including Erika Jayne (RHOBH), Kim Zolciak-Biermann (RHOA), NeNe Leakes (RHOA), and Lisa Vanderpump (RHOBH). The latter’s time on DWTS was even featured as a significant part of her Housewives storyline that season since she filmed the shows simultaneously.

Kenya won’t be granted the same grace given to Vanderpump. Reaching a compromise, the network agreed to let the RHOA star film both shows but said they won’t feature any crossover when it comes to her storyline for Season 14 of the hit Bravo show. According to the source, whenever Kenya’s time on DWTS is up, she’ll go back to filming RHOA full-time.

Kenya still came out on top regarding negotiations with Bravo. See her and her partner Brandon Armstrong tearing up the dancefloor and doing the Cha Cha down below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “One Of Akon’s Wives Rozina Negusei Will Be Joining ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ While His Other Wife Claims Its Fake News”