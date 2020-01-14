NeNe Takes Jab At Kenya’s Love Life: “You Haven’t Even Been Able To Keep None Of The Men That You’ve Ever Brought On The Show”

While many have had plenty to say about the melee that was caused because of #SnakeGate on the latest episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, you know people were waiting to hear from NeNe Leakes.

On the episode of “Snake Bye,” in everyone’s attempt to figure out who was behind the alleged recording of Cynthia Bailey dogging out her former friend NeNe, and in Cynthia’s frustration about it, tempers ended up flaring up. At one point, while NeNe is trying to keep Cynthia from leaving, Kenya Moore tells her that she should have spoken up about who was behind the alleged audio when she had the chance. NeNe, sick and tired of Kenya at that point, told her, in more abrasive terms with some cuss words, to hush. When Kenya told her to do the same, the next thing we saw was Kenya putting her finger in NeNe’s face, and NeNe going off about it. The women had to be pulled apart, and NeNe even tried to follow Kenya to the elevator to set her straight. It was ugly. So what was that all about?

On her YouTube channel, NeNe said she snapped because Kenya had no reason to interfere in her conversation with Cynthia; not only that, she said that there is supposed to be a rule that you can’t invade each other’s personal space, as Kenya did with her finger.

“She stretches and put her finger all the way in my face. So let’s start right there,” she said. “So there’s a rule, but you know the rules don’t apply for me, that when there’s a heated exchange, you do not get in people’s personal space. That’s a rule among us, especially ever since Kenya put the scepter in Porsha’s face, it has been a clear rule that when words are being exchanged, you stay out of people’s personal space. When she put her hand all the way in my face, listen, right over here in between my eyes, you know I wasn’t going to go for that. That’s crazy.”

NeNe said that had someone done the same to Kenya, provoking her, it would have been a big issue.

“I was just like, listen, this is not cool,” she said. “So when I ran out the room to say I wanted to talk to her, I kept saying I wanted to talk to her because they’ve got to stop doing this. Don’t violate me. The rules are the rules.”

“Don’t do that because that’s going to get you jacked up girl,” she added. “Putting your hand in somebody’s face — it had nothing to do with her. I was trying to talk to Cynthia. I wasn’t talking to her at all. So it was just crazy. I was only talking to Cynthia. She didn’t have to do that, because if I did it, all hell would break loose.”

NeNe also cleared the air about a rumor from before the season started, where Kenya claimed that she spit at her during their near altercation. Footage from Sunday’s episode doesn’t show that happened, and according to NeNe, it never did.

“Do I ever spit on Kenya? No! Why she went and told those lies, is again, to be malicious. And her putting her hand in my face is just a no,” she said. “She shouldn’t do it and everything should be fair for every single one of us.”

It was clear from her vlog that NeNe is fed up with her on-screen nemesis. She took an extra sharp jab at Kenya when referencing the scene where she tried to come for Tanya Sam’s “perfect” relationship.

“I know one thing, Kenya need to worry about her own marriage. Okay? That’s what she need to do,” she said. “Stop worrying about somebody else’s marriage and their relationship. Girl, you haven’t even been able to keep none of the men that you’ve ever brought on the show. They’re all gone with the wind. You should cut it out.”

