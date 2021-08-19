MadameNoire Featured Video

Due to her funny shade, NeNe Leakes is known as one of the most iconic Housewives to ever come from the franchise.

Leakes is also known by countless online memes that feature her as much as her RHOA roots.

Over the last week, a new meme of the Housewives alum is swirling the internet.

When a fan tweeted the Swagg Boutique owner and said, “I hope @NeNeLeakes is finding joy in all of these running vids,” NeNe replied and said, “Joy? Not really! I’m not making a dime off any of these thousands of meme #smh never have.”

According to another fan, other iconic reality stars like Phaedra Parks, Sheree Whitfield, Porsha Williams and Tiffany “New York” Pollard should also be able to “monetize” off their memes. In response, NeNe doubled down on the fact that she’s never received a penny for all the gifs and clips she’s spawned.

Even though NeNe has never “received a penny” from the countless memes of her online, no one can take away the fact she’s left a mark on pop culture and helped changed the face of reality TV.

See some of the other NeNe running memes down below.