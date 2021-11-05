MadameNoire Featured Video

After not being on the Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 13, Nene Leakes said she wouldn’t mind holding a peach again.

During an appearance on The Real, Leakes said she isn’t opposed to being a reality star again.

“Yeah, sure, I’ll return to the show,” Leakes told The Real hosts. I’m ok with returning to the show as long as you know, we can work through a few things. I’m happy to return to the show and besides I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them they confirmed on the show.”

The unfinished business she is referring to is with Andy Cohen, whom she also called a racist after she left the Bravo series.

“I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time and I love Benny Boo, and I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things. I think that Andy and I need to have a sit down and talk and then we’re off to the races.”

Leakes announced that she would no longer be a housewife in Sept. 2020. In a video on her YouTube channel, Leakes said deciding to exit the show wasn’t an easy decision to make.

“I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” she said. “There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides.”

Leakes’ return wouldn’t be a bad idea considering the Atlanta franchise just lost two favorite housewives, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams.

Leakes’ life has changed a lot in the past year since not being on RHOA. Not only does she now own an event space called The Linnethia Lounge, but her husband Gregg Leakes passed away on Sept. 1 from colon cancer.

Watch her appearance below.