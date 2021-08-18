MadameNoire Featured Video

The City Girls recently reflected on how their feature on Drake’s 2018 hit “In My Feelings” helped launch them into stardom.

Yung Miami and JT shared that they knew they’d received their big break when they got a call from Drake about collaborating on the track during a recent interview for the Carlos Watson Show.

The two had formally started releasing music as the City Girls back in 2017.

“When Drake called with ‘In My Feelings’ for me,” Yung Miami said excitedly about the moment she knew she and JT were gonna make it big. “When Drake called it was like f–k!”

“When Drake called it was a big secret we had to hold in for like a month,” JT added. “We didn’t even know if the song was gonna make the album or not.”

“We just knew that he wanted us to be on the song,” she explained. “We both did verses. And they called us back and let us know it was gonna be on the album, but it wasn’t a whole verse.”

“Drake chopped our a*s off,” she noted lightheartedly. As she Yung Miami laughed about the whole thing, JT jokingly said that Drake was “probably was like, ‘Uh-uh, y’all h–s is not ready for full verses yet, but I’mma give y’all a shot.’”

The duo emphasized that they were “thankful” to the rapper for the opportunity, regardless of having their contributions to the song cut short, and that the feature is what helped open more doors for them after the fact.

In a video they did for GQ that was released on August 9, when a fan asked JT and Yung Miami why the City Girls weren’t credited on the 2018 summer hit, JT simply stated, “Thank you Drake, we appreciate you — don’t listen to them people.”

“I guess we were actually sampled in the song along with a lot of other people,” she added. “I think Lil Wayne was also sampled in the song and Big Freedia — it was a lot of different people. But that was still a big, big moment and a big leap for our career. A huge step, and we appreciate it.”

