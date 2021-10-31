MadameNoire Featured Video

Some of Hollywood’s biggest female stars pulled out all the stops this year for Halloween!

Whether it was Chloe Bailey dazzling as “Lola” from A Shark’s Tale, or Megan Thee Stallion with her hair raising homage to the horror cult classic Hellraiser, the women of Hollywood were not playing around this year for Spooky Season. Did you miss out on some of the Halloween festivities? Don’t worry, MADAMENOIRE has you covered! We’ve gathered a round-up of some of our favorite celebrity costumes below.

Saweetie

Saweetie shut down Halloween as Catwoman.

Megan Thee Stallion

The self-proclaimed “Hot Girl” sent chills down her followers’ spines with her tribute to Pinhead from Hellraiser.

In another post, the Houston native slayed in a Cruella Deville costume.

Chloe Bailey

The “Have Mercy” hitmaker stunned as Lola from A Shark’s Tale.

Bailey also dolled up for Allhallows Eve as Betty Boop.

Lizzo

The “Truth Hurts” crooner dressed up as Grogu aka Baby Yoda.

Kerry Washington

The “Scandal” actress dressed up as player 456 from the famed Netflix horror-thriller Squid Game.

Yara Shahidi

The Black-ish star stole Halloween in her iconic Aaliyah costume.

Ciara

Ciara evoked the spirit of famous Latina singer Selena with a legendary costume and video.

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall turned up for Spooky Season as a pregnant Cardi B.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods and her boo Karl-Anthony Towns were Little Red Riding Hood and the Werewolf.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The model and her Grammy-award-winning musician hubby celebrated the spooky holiday as The Addams Family. Even their kids joined in on the fun too!

Sherri Shepherd

The View talk show host showed up and showed out as Rihanna.

What were some of your favorite celebrity Halloween looks? Tell us down below!

