With the country opening back up, Halloween 2021 might be one of the first holidays since the pandemic that Americans feel they can fully enjoy without (most) restrictions. Halloween originated as a Celtic festival where attendees would dress up in costume to ward off ghosts while celebrating the end of the harvest season in what is now Ireland. Since then, America has sort of claimed it as its own. It’s the largest country after China that celebrates the spooky holiday, according to World Population Review.

The beauty of Halloween is that it has a little something for everyone. From trick or treating as a child to attending bar crawls during college and eventually being the one handing out candy as a parent, there’s a reason and a way to celebrate old Hallows Eve from the crib to the grave. Cities across America pull out all of the stops for the festive day. Whether you’re looking for some adult fun or family-friendly activities, we’ve got you covered with these interesting Halloween events happening across the country.

Dia De Los Muertos at Hollywood Forver Cemetery

While the event itself isn’t entirely terrifying, it does take place on the grounds of the iconic and spooky Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Families with children can attend the daytime event for a cheerier version of this ticketed event celebrating Dia De Los Muertos, and those who dare can buy tickets for the nighttime event and enjoy food vendors, altars, arts and crafts and live performances amidst real gravestones. Find more information here.

All Hallow’s Eve Late Skate In Chattanooga, Tennessee

If you love to skate and you love Halloween festivities then this special night that marries the two is for you. The Chattanooga Skate Park is hosting an All Hallows Eve Moonlight skating event. There will be $7 rentals available, a beginners skate lesson from 6pm to 7pm, two costume contests for individual and group costumes respectively, food trucks, drinks, DJs and raffles. While you must be 18 years or older to rent skates, the event is open to skaters of all ages. From 7pm to 11pm there will be a late skate event.

Brunch With Bardi Halloween Brunch In Atlanta

October 31, 1:00 – 4:00 PM EST

Atlanta, Georgia is known for its fabulous Sunday brunches and Halloween Day is no different. This hip-hop inspired Halloween brunch invites attendees to dress up as Cardi B or any other iconic rap star. There’s food and drink to be had at the events popular location, The Suite Lounge in downtown Atlanta. There are gift bags, too.

New York’s Village Halloween Parade

October 31, 7pm to 10:30pm

Competing with the West Hollywood parade for the top must-see costume parade in America is the New York Village Halloween Parade which travels up Sixth Avenue north up Spring Street up to 16th street. Time Out New York reports that over 50,000 people show up to the parade each year. This year, the theme will be “Let’s Play” to honor the inner child in everyone and the parade’s Grand Marshal will be comedian Randy Rainbow. In addition to the 50,000 or so marchers, over two million spectators gather around to catch this remarkable event. Because it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, you can expect enthusiastic costumed characters to be out in full force this year.

Balcony Party On Bourbon Street In New Orleans

October 30-31, 11pm to 2am

New Orleans is another city that goes all out with the costumes for Halloween and its always-buzzing Bourbon Street becomes even more alive on this spooky night. Being shoulder to shoulder and on your feet for hours isn’t for everyone on Halloween. If you want a way to observe the crowds, judge some costumes and throw some beads without having to fight for space on Bourbon Street, buy tickets to the Halloween Bourbon Street Balcony Party. Your ticket includes three hours of a top shelf open bar on one of the city’s largest balconies overlooking one of its most famous streets.

Fremont Las Vegas Halloween Bar Crawl

October 30 and 31, 1pm to 12am.

You could visit the famous Las Vegas Strip for Halloween and face the hiked up tourist prices and cover charges, but those in the know head over to downtown Las Vegas – particularly the bustling and funky Fremont Street. The Fremont Street Experience is something worth catching any night of the year but is especially entertaining on Halloween. Your ticket to this pub crawl gets you drink and food specials at participating venues so you can sip and snack at a discount while taking in all of the creative costumes, street performers, live bands and more. Fremont Street feels a bit like Halloween even when it isn’t, making it especially active and unique on the actual holiday.

Fright Factory In Philadelphia

The Travel Channel called this one of the scariest haunted houses in America. Located inside the basement of an over 100-year-old factory, this experience features over 25,000 square feet of horrors that have been divided up into three scary themes. Fright Factory brings the experiences to life with moving floors, odors, special effects, terrifying actors and even controlled climates (no flip flops allowed).