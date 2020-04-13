Karl Anthony Towns’ Mom Dies Due To Coronavirus Complications

Late last month, we reported that NBA player Karl Anthony Towns shared that his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, had been placed in a medically induced coma to address her lung deterioration and her sky rocketing fever.

Before she was place in a coma, Towns shared that his mother, who he describes as the boss of the family, had been telling him some things he “didn’t want to hear.”

Sadly, according to ESPN, Cruz-Towns died due to complications of coronavirus.

According to Cassius, ESPN reporter Malika Andrews broke the news of Cruz-Towns’ passing via Twitter with an official statement from the family.

The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications as a result of COVID-19.

Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th.

Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength, a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable, and her energy will never be replaced.

The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this very difficult time. They would like to thank the medical warriors at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, who fought for Jackie day in and day out and helped Karl Sr. recover from the same virus that took Jackie’s life.

The family is devastated by their tremendous loss, and requests privacy in this time of great mourning.”

Towns’ father, who also contracted the virus, has been released from the hospital and has been recovering at home.

In 2017, Towns told ESPN that his mother worked for the medical department at Rutgers University for over 20 years.