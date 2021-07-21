MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B has been laying low in the recent months and now we know it’s because she is expecting her second child with her husband, Offset. She recently decided to share some details about her second pregnancy during a surprise appearance on Stationhead radio.

During their chat, she spoke about the moment she realized she was pregnant. The “Up” rapper said that two weeks before the Grammys while she was rehearsing for her performances, she noticed something wasn’t right. She said she began to experience car sickness, headaches, nausea and her mouth was watering more than usual. She said when she suspected that she was pregnant, she told Offset, “I think I’m pregnant, Bro!” And she was right!

For this pregnancy, she said she didn’t want to be on social media as much because when she was pregnant with her now three-year-old daughter Kulture, the internet trolls caused a lot of stress. Cardi said she wanted to take this time to get her “mind together.”

“People put me through a lot of s*** during Kulture’s pregnancy, a lot of lies were made about me… a lot of narratives,” she said. “I was in Atlanta while Offset was touring and I didn’t have any family… This pregnancy I didn’t want to remember any bad things so I just took a break, got close to my family, had fun and enjoyed myself and…I didn’t want to tell the world that I was pregnant.”

Cardi also said that she noticed that this second time around she is much happier than she was during her first pregnancy.

“There is something so dear about this pregnancy and I feel like I’m starting a new chapter and I’m happy about that,” she said.

She added that she shared the news because she began filming for an upcoming show in July and there was no way she could hide her pregnancy.

Listen to her talk about her pregnancy here at starting at the 2:40:24 mark.