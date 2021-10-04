MadameNoire Featured Video

Viral hitmaker Yung Baby Tate was bombarded with hateful comments about her body after a few pictures surfaced from her performance at Afro Punk in Atlanta last month.

The star hit the stage in a matching leopard suit ensemble that exposed all of her curvaceous assets, but social media watchdogs weren’t too happy with the “I Am” singer for showing off her body. One person even advised Yung Baby Tate to “lose 10 pounds” and called her out for being “out of shape,” according to REVOLT.

The rapper dusted off the negative commentary and fired back on Instagram.

“As Queen Bey once said, “wanna see some REAL A$$?! Baby here’s your chance!” she wrote. “Shoutout to all my natural bellied bodies. I see you, I am you, I love you. No matter WHAT my body looks like, it is MINE and I love it! Please go project your insecurities onto a piece of paper, burn it, and throw it away. Then go look in the mirror and tell yourself how much you are loved.”

Despite keyboard warriors, a number of fans and celebs rushed in to support the 25-year-old star, including Rihanna, whom Yung Baby Tate recently revealed DM’d her with some kind words.

“” Rihanna just dmd me,” she tweeted on Sept.30, adding in a follow-up post:

“NOBODY CAN TELL ME SHIT 4 THE REST OF MY LIFE OKAY!”

The young rapper continued on gushing about the sweet moment in another post, calling Rihanna one of her “biggest life inspirations.”

“Like I did a fkn PowerPoint project on this woman in 8th-grade man I can’t believe the words she just shared with me

# RichGutGang 4L,” she added.

A day later, the rapper then celebrated the sweet news with a little victory dance for the haters.

The “Poof Be Gone” rhymer and Rihanna’s exchange comes just days after Yung Baby Tate jokingly tweeted that people would be mad if she ever had a chance to “link with Savage X Fenty” for a potential photoshoot.

Do you think we could expect to see a Yung Baby Tate collab with Rih soon? Tell us down below.

