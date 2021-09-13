MADAMENOIRE recently reported that hurricane Ida has left thousands without power. CBS news reports that the hurricane caused a massive oil spill. USA Today reports that the hurricane has taken several lives. And Nola.com reports that hurricane season will remain active until November 30, so calm isn’t in sight for a while. Hurricanes like these have become so common that Nola.com also reports that 2020 saw 30 named storms – 10 of which reached the coast.

While naming the storms gives the country a focal point by which to discuss the crisis, however, names might also have a way of diminishing the severity of that weather. People who were going about their lives – making social plans, going to work, worrying about credit card debt, walking their dogs, planning for retirement – just weeks ago have now been completely displaced, their homes and belongings were damaged or gone forever, and left wondering how they’ll build it all back up again. It’s an important time for those unaffected to join together and help those impacted by hurricane Ida in a way we can only hope others would be there for us in the same situation. Below are ways to donate help when you are unable to do so directly.

Donate to Save The Children

Save The Children is a Better Business Bureau accredited charity that focuses on what victims of disaster need to upkeep the care of their children. They have set up a relief fund specifically for families impacted by hurricane Ida and are organizing the transportation of essential childcare items such as wipes and diapers to those unable to access such supplies now. Save The Children will also be teaming up with local educational programs in Louisiana and Mississippi to help rebuild education centers and childcare centers. Save The Children has been operating since World War I, being there for the most vulnerable group when disaster strikes – children.