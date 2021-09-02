MadameNoire Featured Video

Hurricane Ida Bears Down On Louisiana As A Major Storm

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Hurricane Ida has devastated southeast Louisiana, leaving people’s homes flooded and without water and electricity as sweltering temperatures continue to heat up. Homes have been destroyed, water and sewage systems are damaged and there are concerns about the hospitals, which are filled with COVID-19 patients, being able to operate solely on power provided by generators.

Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its Wake

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Governor John Bel Edwards advised residents to not return to their homes if they already evacuated due to a lack of resources.

“Many of the life-supporting infrastructure elements are not present, they’re not operating right now,” Edwards said at a news conference according to The Washington Post. “So if you have already evacuated, do not return here or elsewhere in southeast Louisiana until the Office of Emergency Preparedness tells you it is ready to receive you. The schools are not open. The businesses are not open. The hospitals are slammed. There’s no water and there’s not going to be electricity.”

It could be up to 30 days before power is restored.

I’m not satisfied with 30 days, the Entergy people aren’t satisfied with 30 days,” Edwards said about the outage. “Nobody who’s out there needing power is satisfied with that. But I am mindful that we just had the strongest hurricane — or at least tied for the strongest — that the state has ever experienced and the infrastructure has been damaged.”

Houma, LA - August 30: Alexaee Aguilar, 6, right, and his siste

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Residents are without fuel, food and photos show major flooding throughout the streets. They have no idea when relief will be coming to them and are concerned that New Orleans will get most of the resources.

In an August 31 press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there have been efforts to help the 1.1 million people without power in Louisiana and Mississippi. She said that the FEMA Administrator and the American Red Cross Director were meeting with Edwards in Louisiana to discuss how to address Hurricane Ida’s wreckage.

Psaki added that “FEMA has staged more than 4.4 million meals, 3.2 million liters of water, and more than 124,000 tarps” to the Gulf Coast, which includes Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Florida and Alabama. Among those, 3.4 million meals, 35,700 tarps and 200 generators were meant for Louisiana, but these necessities have yet to get to the parishes in need.

Categories: News
TRENDING ON MADAMENOIRE
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN