In keeping with the baby shower/pregnancy theme he has been using to promote his upcoming debut album Montero, Lil Nas X released the track list for the album as a baby registry. Instead of the gifts being strollers and diapers, he’s asking that fans donate to LGBTQ community-based organizations. There are 17 songs on the project and alongside each track title there is a LGBTQ charity listed. The charities listed include Thrive SS, Transinclusive Group, Ch-Pier, The Bail Project, Bros in Convo, Compassionate Atlanta, Central Alabama Alliance Resource & Advocacy Center/OLTT, The Normal Anomaly, Cade Foundation and more.

The “Old Town Road” rapper went viral after photos of him with a pregnant belly were released on social media. The 22-year-old said he was inspired to use this pregnancy theme to announce that fans could expect the arrival of his album on September 17 after listening to a verse from “Dolla Sign Slime” that Megan Thee Stallion rapped on the new album.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ so I immediately called my stylist,” he told People. “She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ As a joke, she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.’ I was like, ‘You know what? That’s actually brilliant.’ So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it’s going to be amazing.””

He added that his fans can expect him to be more vulnerable on these tracks.

“You’re getting a lot of stories about me,” the Georgia native added. “You’re getting a lot of stories about my past and where I want to be in my love life. But they’re also a bop. I feel like I finally found a great balance between being as real as possible within my music and making a hit song.”