5 Black-Owned Hotels To Check Into Before Black History Month Ends

From bed and breakfasts to luxury resorts, choosing a hotel is always one of the most exciting parts of travel. If one of your Black History Month goals or New Year resolutions is to make a more conscious effort to support Black businesses (or explore places where our roots run deep), here is your chance. These beautiful Black-owned hotels around the world are ready for check in.

The Ivy Hotel, Baltimore

Located on an unassuming corner in Baltimore’s Mt. Vernon neighborhood, The Ivy is an oasis in the middle of the city. It was opened in 2014 by husband and wife Eddie and Sylvia Brown, who met at Howard University. Each of its 18 guestrooms has a fireplace, oversized bathroom, a one- of-a-kind armoire designed by a local artist, tall windows, and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology with large flat-screen TVs and high-end lighting.

Every afternoon, The Ivy offers a delicious complimentary afternoon tea experience for guests in its tea room and the Conservatory is a gorgeous, open-air space to indulge in champagne or one of the hotel library’s books. The game room has a ceiling covered in 18K gold, and a billiards table and several card tables. Magdalena, the property’s restaurant, offers an incredible dining experience with an extensive wine and whiskey menu. For breakfast, the crab benedict is to die for. This is Maryland after all.

Spice Island Resort, Grenada

When you’re visiting an island paradise like Grenada, a stay at Spice Island is just icing on the cake. Located on the island’s coveted Grand Anse beach, this luxury boutique offers 63 suites, a full service spa, two restaurants and a bar, a swimming pool, tennis court, children’s center and more. Many of the rooms offer hammocks to lounge and enviable views of Grenada’s famed turquoise water. Service and attention to detail at Spice Island is second to none. It is owned and managed by Sir Royston Hopkin and Lady Betty Hopkin and their children. Of the 118 AAA five diamond hotels worldwide, Spice Island is the only independently owned boutique with a AAA rating and its proprietor being a person of color. It was named among the top 3 luxury hotels in the Caribbean by TripAdvisor reviewers in the company’s 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Villa La Maison Michelle, Barbados

This five star hotel has just seven suites and is located on Barbados’ platinum coast. Owned by husband and wife couple, Michelle and Guy Jenkins, Villa La Maison has nearly 10,000 square feet of indoor space and ocean views. You can choose to use the kitchen as you please, or take advantage of the villa’s butler service and renowned island chef. There is also a masseuse available on property for spa treatments and a pool to lounge by with a rum punch in hand. Barbados is the birthplace of the liquor, so you might as well indulge.

Salamander Resort & Spa

Located about an hour outside of Washington D.C. in historic Middleburg, VA, Salamander Resort & Spa is owned by BET co-founder Sheila Johnson. Her 340-acre property features 168 guestrooms and suites all with scenic views of the countryside, and a 23,000-square-foot spa with a private outdoor courtyard with a heated pool. For equestrian lovers, Salamander has 25 on-site acres dedicated to riding and a 14,000-square-foot stable. Guests can also enjoy zip lining, tennis, nature hikes, archery and other outdoor adventures. There are also nearby wineries for tastings.

NOPSI Hotel, New Orleans

Sheila Johnson didn’t stop with Salamander Resort & Spa. The mogul also opened NOPSI Hotel in downtown New Orleans. Guests are greeted by shining marble ceilings and chandeliers in the lobby. The 217-room luxury property maintains a neutral toned decor and touches of glam that feels very “Mad Men” — without being dated. You won’t have to roam far for a good cocktail or night out. At NOPSI, there’s a gin bar, called Undercurrent, and the rooftop and pool hotspot, Above the Grid. The property’s restaurant, Public Service, offers southern comfort dishes like hush puppies and skillet cornbread.