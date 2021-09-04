MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s time to celebrate the ultimate Virgo, Queen Bey.

In honor of Beyoncé’s 40th birthday, MADAMENOIRE compiled a list of some of the entertainer’s most philanthropic ventures — i.e. those times when she did it for the culture so everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive.

While Bey’s done countless charity work throughout her career — a lot of it through her BeyGOOD Foundation, established in 2013 — scroll through some of the birthday girl’s efforts that particularly helped out the Black community down below.

BeyGOOD X Peloton

Peleton joined forces with BeyGOOD in late 2020 to provide HBCU students with 2-year Digital Memberships. The partnership provided students with free access to the Peloton App’s entire library, including fitness classes featuring Beyoncè’s music, taught by the industry’s best instructors.

“We believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncè said in a statement. “I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.