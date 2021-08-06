MadameNoire Featured Video

In light of DaBaby’s problematic comments about the LGBTQ+ community and those with AIDS at last month’s Rolling Loud Festival, fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out against his message.

The “Houston hottie” addressed the ongoing conversation surrounding homophobia in hip-hop following DaBaby’s inflammatory statement while speaking with PEOPLE recently.

“It is about time,” she told the outlet regarding the hip-hop community finally confronting itself about its widespread rhetoric concerning the LGBTQ+ community. “Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”

While performing at Rolling Loud on July 25, DaBaby said to fans in the crowd:

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p–sy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t s–king d*ck in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The backlash was immediate. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, on July 26, the rapper attempted to defend to comments by saying none of his fans were “nasty n—as” or “junkies.”

Megan and DaBaby were previously known to have a friendly relationship as they often collaborated their talents to produce hits like “Cash Sh*t,” “Crybaby,” “Nasty,” and more. Notably, their friendship publicly ended in June, after DaBaby promoted his latest song with Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot Megan in the foot last year.

According to LoveBScott, Megan faced “allegations of homophobia” herself back in 2019. In the aftermath of the DaBaby’s comments, Megan hasn’t been the only one to take a public stance on what he had to say. Read more about that here.