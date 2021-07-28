MadameNoire Featured Video

Tory Lanez may have violated a protective order that was put in place after being accused of shooting Megan thee Stallion. Lanez and Meg were both in Miami over the weekend to perform at the Rolling Loud festival. The “Body” rapper had her own set while Lanez was a guest of her friend-turned-foe Da Baby. She performed before they Da Baby hit the stage.

According to TMZ, Megan thee Stallion’s team was furious about she and Lanez performing within an hour of each other. On top of that, they said the Houston hottie was also offended that Da Baby would bring out Lanez right after performing their song “Cash S***” together. The Miami Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office have been alerted about this possible violation.

During an October 2020 virtual appearance in court, Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her after she accused him of shooting her in her foot. The “Jerry Sprunger” singer was also ordered to turn over any guns he owns. Lanez pled not guilty to one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If he is convicted, he can be sentenced to up to 22 years and eight months in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said in a news release. The Canada-born singer/rapper has been maintaining his innocence.

In a New York Times op-ed last year, Megan thee Stallion opened up about how it felt to not only allegedly shot by Lanez but to not be believed after initially remaining silent. She accused him of shooting her in her feet twice as she walked away from him.

“My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends,” she wrote. “Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”