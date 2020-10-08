Tory Lanez Charged With Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Faces 22 Years In Prison

It looks like Tory Lanez will finally face charges in the shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Joe Coscarelli, a pop music reporter for the New York Times, shared a memo from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

It reads, “The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year…

Daystar Peterson aka Tory Lanez (dob 7/27/92) was charged today in case BA490599 with one felony coun each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm-personal use of a firearm- and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.

His arraignment is scheduled for October 13…

On July 12, the defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUC in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Division.”

In the weeks and months since we know of Megan’s injury and after she called Tory’s name as the shooter, many refused to believe Lanez was guilty of the assault.

In response, Megan released images of her injuries trying to quell the public’s criticism. All to no avail.

The response was still asking why she didn’t press charges.

Now that she is cooperating with the authorities, maybe things will change.

But given the fact that there are still people supporting and arguing the innocence of serial abusers like R. Kelly and Bill Cosby, I doubt it.