MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones says that she’s not sure why Omarion has repeatedly been serving her with legal documents to show up in court but that she’d like it to stop.

Recently sharing details on her and Omarion’s current co-parenting dynamic, Jones said that the two have “found a method” that works for them but that there’s “no relationship” between them outside of it.

RELATED CONTENT: “Apryl Jones Discusses The Struggles Of Single Motherhood After Her Partner Abruptly ‘Decided He Didn’t Want His Family Anymore'”

“He has people that help him with the kids, so I’d rather preferably deal with them, you get what I’m saying?” she shared. “That’s our method… and I’m always getting served. That’s just the truth, that’s just the truth. So it’s like constantly having to deal with that in court.”

“Like I’m tired, and I would preferably like for it to stop,” she added. “And I know you guys are gonna laugh at this like, ‘You got served!’

“It’s like, I laugh too. How does that ironically… how is that. We haven’t been together for six years so I don’t understand what the problem is. I’m not the baby momma who’s like a crazy baby momma or gonna like knock on the door, ‘Gimme the…’ I’m not. It’s like, take the kids, have a good time, enjoy your life, you know what I’m saying? So, I don’t know.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Exclusive: Apryl Jones Says She Only Joined Love And Hip Hop With Omarion To Help Dispel Rumors About His Sexuality”

Jones and Omarion officially broke up in 2016 and share two kids, Megaa, 6 and A’mei, 5.

Even though it’s yet to be confirmed, Jones is rumored to be dating Dr. Dre for months now. While she didn’t explicitly say that they were an item, she talked about the status of her dating life when she spoke with MADAMENOIRE back in February. At that time, she shared that she wasn’t “looking for anything” in particular when it came to her love life but that she was “just enjoying life and exchanging energy and enjoying company.”