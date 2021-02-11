MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite being in the midst of a very ugly divorce with estranged wife Nicole Young, Dr. Dre is not keeping it low-key when it comes to being seen with a new lady on his arm. The lady this time around though is someone we all know: Apryl Jones.

The beauty we know best from Love and Hip Hop Hollywood, her relationship with Omarion (whom she shares two kids with) and B2K member Fizz, was spotted arriving and leaving LA restaurant BOA with the legendary producer. Paparazzi video of them shows them coming out of the same truck and being escorted in by security. Jones, 33, stayed behind Dre, 55, as paps fangirled over him and asked about new music and welcomed him following his brain aneurysm scare recently. Her presence wouldn’t have immediately been noticed as she was wearing a mask, but TheShadeRoom definitely pinpointed the TV personality as Dre’s date. One could say they were there for professional reasons as Jones is an aspiring singer with a good voice, but considering she was wearing a sheer bra that was exposed, we doubt the hangout was about business opportunities…

Interestingly enough, it seems the date took place on Wednesday evening. Earlier in the day, we here at MadameNoire interviewed Jones about her appearance on the new Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop spinoff. She’s featured, alongside Fizz, following their breakup. According to her, they work together during the six-episode series to find a way to move on in a positive, cordial way (more on that next week!). But as far as them reuniting, that didn’t sound likely. So we asked Jones if she was dating again, and she did indeed say she was without alluding to who she was seeing.

“I am dating. And…I’m not looking for anything,” she says. “I’m a say I’m not looking. I just feel like…I am dating and I’m open and I feel like what I am hoping to experience is just a great exchange of energy with somebody that feels different and I’ll know it when I feel it. But that’s just where I’m at with it. I’m not looking for anything. I don’t have a particular type. I’m just enjoying life and exchanging energy and enjoying company. And that’s it. And when I need what I need when I need it, I get what I need when I need it! Keep it pushin’ [laughs]. That’s where I’m at.”

Jones previously dated Fizz reportedly from 2019 to 2020. Prior to that, she was in a long-term relationship with Omarion until 2016, sharing son Megaa, 6, and Amei, 4. As for Dre, he and Young went their separate ways in 2020 after being married for about 24 years. They share son Truice, born in ’97, and daughter Truly, born in 2001. Their split has been contentious, with her alleging violence and wanting him to pay up big in terms of spousal support. Most recently, she’s asked that three of his mistresses have to sit for depositions to figure out if he lavished them with gifts, including a $2.15 million-dollar home, as it could play a part in her spousal support. As for Jones, she told us, she’s just looking for good vibes and good company. Seems she found that in someone with a lot of baggage currently…and billions.