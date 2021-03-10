MadameNoire Featured Video

One thing about Apryl Jones, she’s going to date and do her. However, according to the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star, her dating patterns have caused people to question her Blackness. Confused about what one has to do with the other? So are we.

In a minute-long Instagram clip, which found its way to The Shade Room, Jones can be seen stating that other women challenge her Blackness as a result of the men who are interested in her.

“People don’t want me to be Black because they’re just so made that certain people talk to me and they’re like, ‘She’s not Black. We have to create this scenario that she’s an exotic cause guys just literally should not like her,'” Jones says in a mocking tone.

The mother of two went on to say that guys are into her because she has “good energy.”

“No guys like me, sweetheart. The reason that they don’t like you is because you’re negative and because you’re nasty,” she said.

Jones then went on to berate her followers before offering relationship advice.

“You’re a dumb b—h, and you just don’t know how to let go of the anger and emotions. But if you can actually be a nice person and have great energy, guys will gravitate towards you. You wonder why guys don’t gravitate towards you and you wonder why you can watch my stories and see my stories and be like, ‘Wow, how can these people…’ It’s because I’m a great, dope person.”

Things took an even more bizarre turn when Jones’ mood suddenly shifts and she begins to celebrate how “powerful” she is.

“Let me tell you something, you wish you could maneuver with some of the fine people I’ve had in my life. You guys are so mad that I… Whew, it’s beautiful. It’s a powerful thing. I’m powerful. I’m powerful!” she exclaims while sticking out her tongue before the clip ends.

Now, we’ll admit that we don’t completely know the context of the video clip because the Live is no longer available on her page. However, the parts of the video that we can see are eyebrow-raising, to say the least.

It’s unclear what led to the commentary, but we can only assume that it’s perceived jealousy from followers behind her celebrity beaus. Jones has been romantically linked to Omarion, with whom she shares two children and Lil Fizz. Most recently, it’s been reported that she is dating Dr. Dre.