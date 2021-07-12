MadameNoire Featured Video

Following an Instagram post of herself wearing a spicy bikini in the backyard of a mansion, people still want to know whether the rumors surrounding Apryl Jones and Dr. Dre being an item are true.

Just before the weekend hit, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star posted a photo that showed off her curves as she wore a bikini and posed at the pool of a stunning mansion. Her caption read, “Night swim on dat a*s 🍑 oh and cause he told me to post it 😉 😝 .”

The vague and casual mention of “he” was enough to spur comments underneath the post like:

“Dr. Dre got a nice crib lol” “Dr. Dre house is nice asf” “Dre a lucky man” and “Tell Dr. Dre we said hey 👋🏽 😂😂”

Rumors started circulating that the two were an item after they were spotted attending and leaving dinner together in L.A. back in February. Notably, a few days after Jones, 34, and Dre, 56, were seen together, L&HHH’s Moniece Slaughter claimed that the music producer had threatened and tried to intimidate her after she’d spoken out on his relationship with Jones.

That same month, although she didn’t explicitly confirm that she was dating Dr. Dre, Jones told Madame Noire exclusively:

“I am dating. And… I’m not looking for anything — I just feel like… I am dating and I’m open and I feel like what I am hoping to experience is just a great exchange of energy with somebody that feels different. And I’ll know it when I feel it. But that’s just where I’m at with it. I’m not looking for anything. I don’t have a particular type. I’m just enjoying life and exchanging energy and enjoying company. And that’s it. And when I need what I need when I need it, I get what I need when I need it! Keep it pushin’ [laughs]. That’s where I’m at.”

As you may recall, Dr. Dre is still amidst a very public and tumultuous divorce from his soon-to-be ex-wife, Nicole Young. Last month, TMZ shared that a judge approved his request to be a person with a “legally single” status — something he applied for back in March.

Funnily enough, Jones posted another photo of herself in her bikini only two days ago wherein which she sports a shiny rock on her ring finger. As you can imagine, some users have gone as far as to speculate whether the reality TV star is now engaged to the music mogul.

See Jones’ latest post down below.