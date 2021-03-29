MadameNoire Featured Video

For some mothers, just because a relationship doesn’t work out with the father of their kid(s), that doesn’t mean they don’t want to fall in love with someone else and possibly expand their family in the future. For others though, like Love and Hip Hop Hollywood‘s Apryl Jones, she says she’s not interested in having any more children because she wouldn’t want to have to deal with another “baby daddy” like her ex.

During a conversation with Black celebrity parenting site BCK Online, she was asked if she saw herself having more children in her future, and Jones said no.

“More so than anything, I just don’t want another baby daddy,” she said. “That’s the God honest truth. I just don’t want to have to deal with someone else and then my kids are getting older and I like that.”

Jones has son Megaa, 6, and daughter Amei, 5, with her singer Omarion. She’s been vocal in the past about their struggles to get along for the sake of their kids, as well as a lack of financial support, which played into her feelings regarding having more children.

“It definitely hasn’t been a smooth road,” she said. “I had numerous amounts of days where I wanted to give up going through court stuff, dealing with being the only one here in Los Angeles with no family or support, being forced to have to move into a space with two little kids with no explanation because my partner decided he didn’t want his family anymore.”

If she could offer any advice based on her experience when it comes to co-parenting, Jones said focus solely on the kids.

“Co-parenting is not easy. I think all the adults have to remove the emotions from whatever the situation is and really just focus on the children,” she said. “I know that’s easier said than done, but all you can do is be kind and nice.”

“Keep adult [stuff] where the adults reside,” she added. “Let the children be happy and keep them always in the forefront of it all. That’s my belief. It doesn’t always work for some, though.”

Omarion and Jones were together from about 2011 to 2016, breaking up shortly after Amei’s birth. She told MadameNoire in February that she was not herself in her relationship with the singer, especially when she joined Love and Hip Hop with him. Now that she’s on her own, she’s living unapologetically.

“I wasn’t really myself. On top of that, I was pregnant both times so I was really not myself. And when I came out of that relationship, which was fully f–king controlled and it was a lot going on, I was like ‘Oh my God.’ I totally lost myself in that,” she said. “Now I’m back to being the fun Apryl, the Apryl who doesn’t give a f–k. I would have went on the show doing that but because I had respect for him I was like, alright, let me shut up. People don’t pay attention to the fact that when you’re in a relationship, you have to take all of that into account. You’re protecting somebody. You’re essentially wanting to make that person happy so you’re willing to do whatever it takes to do that. I think that was my case, and it didn’t serve me.”