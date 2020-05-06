Apryl Jones Discusses The Struggles Of Single Motherhood After Her Partner Abruptly “Decided He Didn’t Want His Family Anymore”

Motherhood has its challenges and Apryl Jones says that those challenges were exacerbated when her ex-boyfriend Omarion left abruptly with two children.

“I was in a really terrible space 2016, where I had just had my second child, and my son was only one at the time, and I was going through a terrible breakup with their father,” Jones explained in an interview with Voyage LA. “He decided to leave without explanation and I was forced to have to pick up the pieces of my life.”

According to the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star, the obstacles that she faced in her co-parent’s absence were so immense that she had to eventually quit her job due to the sheer exhaustion that comes with caring for two small children alone.

“I went back to work doing what I graduated school with which was radiation science. I worked at MLK in Watts, CA. I was doing this for about 5/6 months until physically my body couldn’t take anymore,” she explained. “I ended up being sleep deprived and dehydrated from breastfeeding and not taking care of myself since my priority was my children. To provide and care for them all while forgetting to care for myself.”

To add to the stress, Jones explained that she had no relatives around to support her as most of her family is based out of Chicago.

“It def hasn’t been a smooth road. There have been many challenges as I stated before that I feel could have set me back but it pushed me to wanna be better for me and my kids,” said the reality star. “I had numerous amounts of days where I wanted to give up going through court stuff, dealing with being the only one here in Los Angeles with no family or support, being forced to have to move into a space with two little kids with no explanation because my partner decided he didn’t want his family anymore. Having to do all these things that created anxiety, fear, etc. But again I pushed through I didn’t play victim. I didn’t make excuses. I put my wit into creating and motivating myself.”

Jones adds that she used the adversity she faced as inspiration and launched wine company, Apryl Wines.

“I decided to quit the job and I saved up enough money to be able to do so. I was presented with a great opportunity to start my own wine by branding with a winery in Temecula, CA,” she said. “I came up with the name A’mei La Vie because while being in such a terrible space, I just told myself all I want is a beautiful life.”

Although Jones has demonstrated some questionable behavior over the past year or so, I don’t doubt for a minute that her journey was difficult.