Withholding Funds, Violating Visitation Agreements And Other Problematic Co-Parenting Behaviors

Co-parenting is complicated, but what can make your co-parenting journey a complete nightmare is when your child’s other parent is trying to use your joint parenting arrangement to control you. The signs of a controlling co-parent are not always obvious, as they will usually disguise their desire for control as concern for your child. However, if you begin to look at their actions closely, you’ll start to notice a pattern.

They have unsolicited advice about your love life

While every parent may have some reservations about another person whom they don’t know well being in their child’s presence on a regular basis, their concerns, inquiries, and objections should be within reason. When a person continuously harps on their co-parent’s love life, it’s more about control than anything else.