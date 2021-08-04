MadameNoire Featured Video

On the latest episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, Safaree’s mom let it be known that her son’s online drama with Erica Mena “hurts” and “embarrasses” her.

In a VH1 clip of the reality star’s conversation with his mother Shirley, Safaree shared that when he found out Erica was six months pregnant with their second child there was a lot of “turmoil” and “not getting along” between the two of them within their marriage.

“We wasn’t really even in the same room. I was sleeping somewhere else, she was sleeping somewhere else,” Safaree said, as he explained to his mother his relationship with Erica then.

After Shirley pointed out that Safaree has the tendency to “shut down” or become “silent” in regards to his behavior in the marriage, Safaree simply explained that he personally doesn’t like getting into arguments.

Instead, he said he chooses to “just sit there and say nothing” until the point of contention is “forgotten about” rather than engage in a “dispute” with Erica.

“But see, women don’t like that,” his mother said back. “I think you should find ways to work on that because you create problems when you do that. When you get upset and you start tweeting — I don’t like that, man.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, and as highlighted in the clip, an example of Safaree’s behavior that Shirley may have been referring to happened back in February when he tweeted, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again.”

Before the clip is out, it ends with Safaree’s mom reminding him, “And you know you wasn’t raised like that. You know it. You know when it comes down to women, [you give] the utmost respect. So when I see things like that, it hurts me, and I’m embarrassed.”

For the record, Erica gave birth to her and Safaree’s second child, Legend Brian, this past June. The two are now in the process of getting divorced.

See the clip of the conversation between Safaree and his mother down below.