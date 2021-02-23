MadameNoire Featured Video

Earlier today in a now-deleted tweet, Love & Hip Hop New York star Safaree Samuels shared that one of his “biggest mistakes” was marrying his first and current wife, co-star Erica Mena. Not being one to back down, although her man ended up taking down his post once she replied, Erica tweeted back her husband and made it known that she wasn’t the happiest married person in the world either.

Kicking off the chaos, at around 9:20 AM this morning Safaree tweeted, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb sh*t. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

In her response to his tweet, Erica said, “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!”

This isn’t the first time the couple has exposed all their dirty laundry. In fact, Safaree in particular has a pretty extensive history of doing so. Back in July of 2019, the star very publicly sent Erica — his then ex-fiancée — several tweets pleading for them to get back together after it was exposed that he had been cheating on her, which is what cause Erica to call off their engagement in the first place. The couple still ended up getting married later down the line, but then last year in November, the rapper made several social media posts about ending 2020 as a single man, reclaiming his bachelorhood, being happy there was a block button on the iPhone, and referred to Erica and his “biggest regret” — all before backtracking his comments within the following 48 hours.

More recently, last month Safaree had the couple in the headlines again. In an episode of Love & Hip Hop Unlocked, it was revealed that the rapper had told Erica she had gotten “too big” while she was carrying their daughter, Safire Samuels. Additionally, the couple discussed Safaree saying he didn’t plan on having any more kids with her unless their pregnancy was carried via a surrogate.

As per his usual “tweet, delete, then apologize” M.O., many don’t think that this fight between Safaree and Erica will last. Some even think it’s all just PR in anticipation of a new season of L&HHNY. Regardless, it’s just sad to see a grown man drag the name of his wife and mother of his child through the mud for the whole world to see.

