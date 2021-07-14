MadameNoire Featured Video

Once again, Erica Mena is in the headlines. This time, it’s as messy as ever.

July 12, it was revealed that the Instagram user account @gunner2582 — one that has a history of leaving negative comments on Cyn Santana’s posts — has been linked to Erica.

Basically, one of the most telling clues that the burner account allegedly belongs to Mena is that the handle was recently changed from @gunner2582 to the name of her newborn son with Safaree Samuels, @LegendBrians.

@GlockTopickz on Twitter reported that Erica has been trolling Cyn “for years.”

Moreover, The Neighborhood Talk reported that on her own account, Erica made a post of her newborn recently and tagged @LegendBrians.

While the motive behind Erica possibly creating this burner account to leave hate comments underneath Cyn’s posts is unclear, The Jasmine Brand recalled that back on Season 4 of L&HHNY, Cyn came onto the show as Erica’s love interest and the two proceeded to have a bad breakup.





Play



Related: “LHHNY: Are Cyn Santana’s Expectations Of Her Exes Way Too High?”

So far, Erica hasn’t copped to owning the account. If anyone has been keeping up with the reality TV star or just haven’t been able to escape her news-making antics you’d know that shenanigans like this happen often.

Back in May, after Wendy Williams suggested that she and Safaree should “grow up and grow into being parents,” or “just get a divorce and co-parent,” Erica Mena proceeded to reference Wendy’s ex Kevin Hunter, who was reportedly abusive to the daytime talk show host in a tweet that read: “@WendyWilliams At this point let’s link up so I can beat your a–. Your ex-husband didn’t do a good job enough.”

The following day, in addition to saying that she didn’t regret posting her jab at the radio and TV host, she referred to Wendy as a “creature” all throughout her tweets on the subject.

Last month she admitted Wendy “was right about Safaree,” whom she is now divorcing.

All of that drama happened after she announced the news of her second pregnancy and addressed people’s negative comments to the news by saying “half of you guys can’t even keep a man” in a lengthy Instagram Live rant earlier that month.

She also received backlash back in 2019, when she was still pregnant with Safire, she and Safaree’s first child. Her eldest son King shared that she was against getting the now toddler vaccinated after she was born.

All things considered, whether the details of Erica’s burner account to troll Cyn are true, one thing we do know is that she’s constantly getting side-eyed for her “moments.”

Twitter reactions prove it.