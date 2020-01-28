Safaree Samuels And The Reality Of Loving A Self-Centered Spouse

There are three types of partners in this world: the self-centered, the selfless, and the folks who fall in between. If you’ve had the experience of loving a self-centered partner in the past, you know that in many cases, they generally mean well. Most of the time, they love and care deeply for their partners, they’re just naturally stuck on themselves.

Take Safaree Samuels for instance. Throughout this season of “Love & Hip Hop New York,” the 38-year-old father-to-be has continued to maintain his image as a fun, loving, and goofy fan favorite. It’s evident that he cares about his loved ones. He never shies away from showing emotion or communicating that he cares. At the same time, being invited into his relationship with Erica Mena and their rocky road to the altar this season has made us privy to the other side of him. The self-centered side. It’s quite obvious that there is nothing in this world Safaree loves more than Safaree. And while self-love is wonderful, too much of it can present quite a healthy number of challenges within a marriage. It doesn’t make them bad people, but they can be especially difficult to deal with at times. Here are some of the struggles that people with egocentric spouses understand all too well.

As much as Safaree seems to get on Erica's nerves, he's JUST as dedicated to making her smile 😍😍😍#LHHNY pic.twitter.com/uqA5wTFkhG — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 28, 2020

They will make everything about them

Anyone who has loved a self-centered person knows that even when it’s about you, it’s about them. Safaree proved this when he was tasked with planning his wife’s birthday party and decided to deck the venue out with photos of himself. When questioned about it by a clearly agitated Erica, he decided to make up for it by hopping on stage and serenading her.

They will put your feelings on the backburner

When Safaree made the decision to invite Rich Dollaz to his joint bachelor party with Erica, he had to know that this would make his wife-to-be uncomfortable given their tumultuous history as ex-lovers. Despite being privy to this knowledge, Safaree chose to move forward with extending the invitation to Rich anyway. This type of move is definitely on-brand with people who are egocentric. They understand how their actions may affect others, but their desire to do what they want will frequently override everything else.

They will make important decisions without you

Couples should definitely agree on matters such as the guestlist for their wedding. When Safaree made the decision to extend a soft invitation to Yandy knowing that she had a rocky relationship with his soon-to-be wife, he made a major decision without consulting his wife.

After the HUGE blow up at their joint bachelor parties both Erica and Safaree are seething. Is this ONE disagreement big enough to keep them both from walking down the aisle? #LHHNY is ALL NEW TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/6L6DLQaaib — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 20, 2020

They will have over-the-top reactions when called out

After being called out for disrespecting his wife and inviting her ex to his bachelor party, Safaree had an extreme reaction when he stormed out of the party and threatened and expressed uncertainty about getting married the next day. Often times, selfish partners will have a full understanding of the wrong in their actions, but their egos cause them to react poorly when called to the carpet.