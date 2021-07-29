MadameNoire Featured Video

Safaree Samuels is fed up with Love & Hip Hop. For season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, we’ve watched Samuels and his soon-to-be ex-wife Erica Mena have many tense moments as they contemplated where their marriage was going. In the latest episode, we saw not only how he reacted to Mena telling him she was pregnant with his second child but also another scene where their one-year-old daughter fell and he chuckled. Throughout the season, Samuels has been criticized for his behavior towards Mena as their marriage declined.

On July 28, Samuels vented on social media and blasted the editors of the Love & Hip Hop footage. On Twitter, he said that he told the people behind the scenes not to air the footage of his daughter falling and also said he didn’t have the dry reaction to having a son that was aired last week.

“And y’all LHH editors ain’t s***,” he tweeted. “We told y’all not to air my baby falling and y’all still used it. Had us reshoot a whole bunch of bulls*** and y’all still used that. Y’all don’t have no respect, because that was not my response of me finding out I was having a boy!”

The Brooklyn native also said that he is considering leaving the show.

“That was tacky and tasteless!!,” he added. “It’s definitely about to be a wrap on my time with y’all. Y’all be wanting too much of ppl time to be doin dat type of wack s***!! We filmed a hr long convo for that scene and y’all chop it to 3 mins and use that and make it a focal point. Weak.”

Samuels is also feeling some of way about the internet and all the backlash he has faced since the start of the season. He recently released a single titled “Liar” where he addressed all the criticism about her failed marriage and parenting skills. On the song he rapped: