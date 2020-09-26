Tory Lanez Allegedly Offered Megan Thee Stallion Hush Money After Shooting

A day after Tory Lanez addressed the shooting involving Megan thee Stallion on his album Daystar, more has come out about what happened that July night that left the “Girlz in the Hood” rapper with bullet fragments in her feet.

A source that claims to be close to the situation told Complex that the “Say It” singer offered money to keep Megan and her friend Kelsey quiet about the shooting. While she was preparing to have fragments removed from her feet at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, the source said Lanez was trying to bribe her.

“As she’s going into surgery, this maniac is texting her,” the source said. “He’s basically trying to say he’ll pay. Her friend is [also] getting calls to receive money. He was trying to keep her quiet.”

When Megan went live on Instagram and named Lanez as the shooter, she said that night everyone was arguing in the car. The source also claimed that Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, shot Megan thee Stallion after she left the car and decided to walk to where she was staying to end the arguing.

“When she gets out of the car and says, ‘I’m just going to walk home,’ he pulls out a gun and says, ‘Dance, b–ch,’ and he starts shooting her,” the source said.

Page Six reported that Lanez’s team denied these claims.

“Completely false, fabricated and insane,” his team said. “[Lanez] categorically denies these accusations.”

On a track called “Money Over Fallouts,” Lanez denied shooting Megan.

“How the f–k you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?” he rapped.

Weeks ago, text messages that Lanez allegedly sent Meg were outed by TMZ.

“I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” the message read. “I was just too drunk.”

Another source told Heavy that Lanez didn’t intentionally shoot the 25-year-old rapstress.

“Every insider to this situation knows it was an accident, not intentional,” the source said. “Megan wasn’t directly hit with a bullet, it was shards of bullet fragments from one shot that ricocheted.”

Either way, the entire incident is unfortunate.