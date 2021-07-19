MadameNoire Featured Video

Earlier this month, rumours of “Houston Hottie” Megan Thee Stallion potentially gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated ran rampant across social media. Now the news has officially been confirmed making the “WAP” rhymer the first rapper to appear on the cover of the magazine. After a triumphant year for the artist who won three GRAMMYS back in March and has used her platform to speak out against a myriad of social justice issues, Meg makes the perfect fit.

The artist took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news with her fans. Thee Stallion stuns on the cover of SI in a nude swimsuit that accentuates every last one of her hot girl curves.

“REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL SH*T!!!,” the star wrote. “Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit 😭😭 I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!! 😛 #SISwim21″

In addition, two other women are featured on this year’s annual swimsuit issue including tennis star Naomi Osaka and Leyna Bloom who makes history as the first transgender model to appear on SI’s front cover.

This year’s theme is all about “Opening Eyes, Speaking Truths and Changing Minds” while highlighting three women who have shaken up barriers with their respective careers inside and out.

Osaka who dazzles in a black bathing suit with sheer cutouts helms praise for her powerful work on and off the court. The champion who has won four Grand-Slam titles has become a prominent voice in challenging racial injustice and mental health issues. SI shared that they are honored to feature Osaka for this year in a statement.

“What drew us to Naomi was her passion, strength and power geared toward consistently breaking barriers when it comes to equality, social justice and mental health,” the magazine wrote. “She is wholeheartedly dedicated to achieving the impossible and has succeeded time and again. We are so honoured to have one of the fiercest female trailblazers in history as one of our 2021 covers.”

Naomi detailed her excitement for the cover telling CNN that she feels “empowered” to be sharing a message of body positivity with the platform.

“Shooting the cover made me feel really empowered and happy. It made me feel good to know that women who have bodies like me can be celebrated. Not just the standard types that we have seen before.”

Bloom, who had been making a name for herself in New York’s ballroom scene over the years, is now breaking barriers in Hollywood as one of the first transgendered actresses to debut at the Cannes Film festival for her leading role in Port Authority. However, making history isn’t new for the star who also became the first transgender model to appear on the cover of Vogue India in 2017. The actress and model consistently uses her power to harness love and self-acceptance amongst her community. SI editor-in-chief MJ Day expressed that the iconic figure’s story “is grounded in resilience.”

“Her presence as the first trans woman of color to be in our issue is a result of her lifetime dedication to forging her own path,” Day added.

What do you think of the new Sports Illustrated issue? Tell us down below!