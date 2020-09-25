Megan Thee Stallion’s Team Accuses Tory Lanez’s Publicists Of Launching A Smear Campaign

Today, the talk of the town is the new album Tory Lanez released responding to rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s claims that he shot her on July 12.

And while Megan hasn’t said anything on Instagram or Twitter, like she has done in the past, now she’s getting a legal team involved.

According to TMZ, Megan is accusing Tory Lanez’s team of launching a smear campaign against her in retaliation for saying his name in connection to her being shot.

Megan’s team alleges that Tory’s publicists are creating fake emails to spread false narratives about the incident in the media.

Her attorney, Alex Spiro, told TMZ, “We have been made aware of manipulated text messages and invented email accounts that have been disseminated to the media in a calculated attempt to peddle a false narrative about the events that occurred on July the 12th.”

TMZ has also obtained the altered texts and emails Spiro is referencing.

For example, Lanez’s team sent an email posing as a promoter at LIV Nightclub in Miami. The email falsely stated that her management at Roc Nation influenced influenced the plaintiff in a lawsuit filed against Lanez when he went on a menacing attack in the club.

Roc Nation denies any involvement in the case.

Another email suggests there is a YouTube video of a man claiming to be Lanez’s former bodyguard saying that he has never seen the rapper be violent with women. The man in this same video also admitted that he had no knowledge of what happened on July 12 because he was not there.

A representative for Lanez says they “strongly deny sending emails or otherwise creating a false narrative. The only commentary which has been made on this topic was the creative output on the album. We are investigating who could be sending these false emails and intend to take action against them.”

On the album, Lanez denies shooting Megan, questions the validity of her claims and even doubts that she was shot at all because the bullet didn’t pierce muscle or tendons. Sickly, he also expresses desires to get back with her.

Police sources tell TMZ they have the bullet that was taken from Megan’s foot.

They also were the first to obtain the text Tory sent to Megan after the shooting apologizing and claiming he got too drunk that night.

Sadly, this is still not over. So we’ll be sure to keep you posted.