“I Just Got Too Drunk” Tory Lanez Apologized To Megan Thee Stallion In A Text Message

Sadly, in the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion, Meg has been the only one talking, mostly to defend herself against the vicious rumors that the public has crafted, as if she shot herself.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez, the man she named as her shooter has been publicly silent. Instead, sending DMs to media outlets to let them know that his streaming numbers hadn’t decreased, despite reporting from Forbes.

But a recent report from TMZ, claims that Lanez did extend an apology to Megan Thee Stallion via text message.

TMZ claims to have seen the message Lanez sent on July 12, 15 hours after Megan had been shot in both of her feet and was still recovering in a hospital bed.

In the message, he wrote, “I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

When Megan filmed the IG Live talking about the video, she said that people should ask Tory what he has to say about any of this. But she also acknowledged that there was nothing he could say. She didn’t do anything to him and he shot her for no reason.

In the text message though, he offered this paltry excuse.

“I was just too drunk.”

The text message never references a gunshot but there is some remorse there and Megan’s gunshot wounds didn’t materialize from nowhere.

Lanez ends the message saying, “None the less s**t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible.”

And, he repeats … “Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”

Megan was shot during the early morning hours of July 12, after partying with Lanez, Kylie Jenner and others in the Hollywood Hills. Police were called after reports of shots being fired around an SUV.

When police arrived, everyone was ordered to exit the vehicle. You can see Megan bleeding from her feet as she walked out of the car.

Lanez was immediately arrested for possession of a concealed weapon, a handgun under the front passenger seat where he had been sitting.

Tory has not been arrested for the shooting but hopefully the fact that TMZ has this message means that the authorities do too. (Obviously, law enforcement works hand in hand with the news organization.)

According to the text thread, it appears that Megan did not respond to Tory’s apology text.

Good for her.