Porsha Williams is firing back at people who weren’t impressed by her reasons for choosing her on-again-off-again fiancé Dennis McKinley to be the father of her child. On a recent episode of Dish Nation, Porsha doubled down on the controversial criteria Dennis met.

Things kicked off when co-host Gary With Da Tea brought up the fact that Porsha received criticism for her list of standards concerning who she’d be willing to get pregnant by. In her response, Porsha said that she didn’t really know why people had a problem with what she said, and emphasized that the bulk of her criteria should be important factors for other women who are looking for a man.

“Tell me what they had. What problems did they have?” she asked. “The fact that I chose somebody that has a job? The fact that I chose somebody that – I want to know what problem. We women these days need to pick the right men, honey! Need to pick a man with a job, with a good head on his shoulders, he want a family, all of them things was checked off honey so it went down!”

This all got started when in a clip from this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha told her mom and sister how and why she chose Dennis to be the father of their daughter, Pilar Jhena.

“I picked him,” the star said, speaking on the conception of their daughter. “She wasn’t no mistake. I laid down and I knew what was going to happen. I knew! I was like, ‘Oh, he got his own place.’ Look the leg started right here,” she said jokingly lifting her leg. “‘Oh, he got his own place. He got his own business. Oh, he ain’t got no kids. Oh, he said he wants marriage. Oh, he wants to be with me. Oh, he said I’m cute.’ Impregnant me!”

To say the least, many fans were disappointed with Porsha’s standards, especially considering the public pitfalls we’ve witnessed within her relationship with Dennis. Some deemed them to be low.

The couple first got together in 2018 and became pregnant with Pilar after a pretty short courtship. Soon after, the two announced they were engaged. Only eight months later, the couple split due to Dennis cheating on Porsha while she was pregnant. Even though the couple has been on-and-off ever since, legitimate trust issues on Porsha’s end, and participating in late-night dinners with other women on Dennis’s have seemed to hinder them from making things between them last.

Porsha’s standards for what women should want in a man or look for in someone they might have a child with aren’t wrong. She’s right about the importance of prioritizing a man with a job, a man who’s independent, and a man who’s ready to start a family. The problem and the point Porsha’s missing is that the standards can’t just stop there. Also, considering the way things have panned out between her and Dennis, is Porsha really the person who should be giving other women advice on what their standards should be?