In her latest guest appearance, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Marlo Hampton discussed whether she felt Kenya Moore “used her” in order to get back at their co-star and her former friend Porsha Williams. When asked if she felt entitled to knowing Porsha’s “personal business,” Marlo shared that as someone’s friend, she would always expect them to keep it real with her.

Following Part 2 of the RHOA season 13 reunion on Sunday night, Marlo Hampton virtually showed up as a guest to host Andy Cohen’s “clubhouse” alongside Married to Medicine’s Quad Webb for that night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live. If you recall, viewers watched during Part 2 of the reunion as Marlo and Porsha went back and forth and unpacked the tension between them this season — all of which stemmed from Marlo ending her longstanding feud with Kenya. Throughout the season, Porsha was vocal on several occasions about feeling as though Kenya only made up with Marlo in a strategic attempt to further her ulterior motives which included hounding her (Porsha) on camera about whether or not she slept with B.O.L.O the (adult) Entertainer during #Strippergate. Viewers of the show would also know that even though Marlo never exposed what she saw Porsha do that night, she was the second most concerned (after Kenya) about getting Porsha to share what really did go down between her and the stripper. All that being said, in a clip from Sunday’s WWHL Andy mentioned that a lot of people were understandably wondering if Marlo felt Kenya had just used her to essentially “take another thing from Porsha.”

Marlo addressed the popular question sent in by viewers by saying, “Kenya can’t use me for anything — I have my guard still up with Kenya, okay? I’m a boss. Kenya could not use me at all.”

Then, Quad interestingly asked Marlo, “Do you think Porsha owes you her personal business?” That’s when the RHOA star firmly replied back, “I did as a friend — I did. If you consider me a friend — when you tape with me, when I’m at your house with no cameras, when we talk about personal things that I’m sharing with you — you d*mn sure do owe me your personal business.”

Porsha and Marlo have been going back and forth publicly for weeks now, with Porsha’s last jab being particularly low. See the clip from Sunday night’s WWHL episode and what Marlo had to say down below.