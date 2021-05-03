MadameNoire Featured Video

During Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 reunion, viewers watched as the ladies discussed the season’s most entertaining event — #Strippergate. All things said and done, do you think the ladies spilled enough tea on their tales from the dungeon?

Admittedly, last night’s second part of the reunion had more going on than its first. While the cast and Andy Cohen dug into some of the interesting dynamics we saw this season — such as the drama between LaToya Ali and Drew Sidora, the fleeting, flirty romance between the former and Kenya Moore, and the end of the friendship between Marlo Hampton and Porsha Williams — the most interesting tidbits of information we got last night were more details on who fooled around with who after Cynthia’s bachelorette party amidst the cast’s South Carolina girls trip.

Most notably, when Andy brought up the fact that Drew seemingly had strong opinions on Kenya and LaToya sharing more than just a casual friendship during an appearance she’d done on Watch What Happens Live, LaToya decided to call out Drew by claiming that the latter had cheated on her husband Ralph Pittman when the two of them shared a kiss of their own on the night of #Strippergate.

Drew vehemently denied that she and LaToya ever locked lips and called the claim “such a bold-faced lie.” She even went as far as to say that she would’ve never kissed LaToya since the latter had apparently been throwing up at one point that night, despite the fact that other cast members were heard validating LaToya’s story — including Kandi Burruss who chimed in and said, “Y’all did kiss,” before mentioning to Porsha, “You said you seen them kiss too.”

“I was sitting there shocked cause I was like –” Kandi said before making a face mixed up of confusion and side-eye as she recalled her feelings from that alleged smooch between LaToya and Drew.

In a juicier tidbit, Porsha admitted that more went down between her and LaToya than viewers saw in addition to the hot and heavy kiss the two of them shared that night. Giving very cryptic details, she said, “It came back to me that Toya was doing a thing on me — you know or whatever.”

“I don’t really truly remember — your face was here,” she said to LaToya as she talked about the latter’s face being near her lady parts the night #Strippergate went down. When LaToya asked if she liked “it,” Porsha confirmed, “Yea, it was fun. I don’t really remember that. When she (LaToya) told me — I was like girl well I still had on my costume. It’s not like she was like — doing…”

At that point, Andy shadily highlighted that even if the costume was still on whenever LaToya did whatever Porsha was referring to, the outfit was essentially “dental floss.” Replying back to Porsha — jokingly — LaToya said, “I could’ve pulled those panties to the side.”

Overall, what became quite clear for viewers during last night’s episode is that “firecracker” LaToya brought fun to the cast in more ways than one. You can make of what Porsha said what you will, but the reality is that throughout the season LaToya flirted with Kenya and got some of the latter’s revealing photos, allegedly made out with Drew, and fooled around with Porsha too — the last two of which even happened on the same night. Even though she created a lot of drama, LaToya proved last night that she’s authentic when it comes to her sexuality — proudly kissing and telling her way all the way through the chaos and even coming across as a little braggy about her “close” interactions with the other ladies during yesterday’s airing. Since she owned it all her messiness — entanglements and all — props to her?

As mentioned, Part 2 of the reunion was better than Part 1 — albeit still a bit of a letdown since assumably the cast was holding back from spilling more of the even juicer tea we know they had. If anything, Andy could’ve asked some better questions that would’ve prompted more revealing responses from the cast. Regardless, the reunion isn’t over and hopefully the final airing, Part 3, won’t be a snoozefest. Will you be watching?

