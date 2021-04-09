MadameNoire Featured Video

It seems as though tensions between The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members Marlo Hampton and Porsha Williams are heating up even more. After Porsha referred to Marlo as a “clout chaser” earlier this week, now the latter is firing back in her own spicy interview, where she brings up Porsha’s involvement in #Strippergate.

While speaking — quite explicitly — with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked recently, Marlo confusingly went from saying she didn’t know if Porsha really slept with B.O.L.O during the stripper’s visit to the cast’s South Carolina vacation rental for Cynthia’s bachelorette party, to later implying that she was holding back from spilling the tea on Porsha’s behavior that night. In addition to that, Marlo also very matter-of-factly told Porsha that she wasn’t the right one to mess with.

“I don’t know what the f–k Porsha did in that bedroom — I wasn’t in there,” Marlo initially said in the interview about Porsha’s shenanigans during Strippergate. Seemingly directing her words at the co-star, she continued, “But b–ch you gettin too slick out the mouth…”

“B–ch how am I clout chasing? I bring the clout,” she said confidently as she referenced back to Posha’s comments from earlier this week. Still aiming her word’s at the latter, Marlo sternly gave Porsha a warning before threatening to expose her behavior from the night of the bachelorette party — a perplexing move since she had just previously mentioned that she was unaware of Porsha’s actions with B.O.L.O due to her lack of presence in the room whenever the hook up allegedly went down.

“Like how the f–k am I clout chasing?” Marlo asked. “Are you f–king forreal? What you need to do homegirl — cause I know you’re at home watching this or you got your [fans] watching this for you — leave me alone, okay? Before I really f–king tell what happened and what I really saw, okay? Leave me alone.”

“Don’t make me any more of your storyline, we’re off-season right now Porsha,” Marlo said to her co-star amidst the interview. Seemingly ending the former friendship, Marlo added, “Leave me be — we good ma. You’ve shown me you are a fake a*s friend. We’ve good diva, leave me alone before the Saint Pete come out me, okay?”

If you recall, Marlo and Porsha’s beef stems back to the former finally ending her petty feud with Kenya Moore. Not being a fan of the reunited duo, Porsha has expressed her betrayed and confused feelings regarding Marlo and Kenya’s dynamic this season during several different episodes at this point. If you’ve been watching, you’d know that Porsha and Kenya haven’t been the best of friends this season either.

What do you think — do you even care about whether Porsha slept with B.O.L.O at this point? Does Marlo really have dirt on what Porsha or do you think she was just bluffing in her interview?