After publicly throwing jabs back and forth with fellow co-star Marlo Hampton for the past several weeks, during a recent guest appearance The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams said — in the shadiest way — that moving forward she wouldn’t be speaking about Marlo at all.

Despite coming into it as fairly good friends, Marlo and Porsha’s relationship went through a lot of rockinesses in season 13. In short, the issues between them were rooted in Marlo ending her longtime feud with their mutual co-star Kenya Moore. Porsha was skeptical of Kenya’s willingness to finally bury the hatchet with Marlo and overall felt uncomfortable with how buddy buddy the two women became shortly after making amends. Importantly, Porsha also wasn’t feeling the new duo since Kenya had been on her case about whether she’d slept with B.O.L.O all season. As we saw Porsha and Marlo trying to iron out why their relationship had hit hard times, the latter expressed feeling that Porsha had no faith in her as a friend.

All that being said, their friendship explosively ended during a cast dinner with Big Freedia, and since filming ended, Porsha called Marlo a “clout chaser” that was riding on the “coattails” of other castmembers. That then spurred Marlo to say in a subsequent interview that Porsha needed to stop talking about her and making her a “storyline,” before she additionally hinted at spilling on what really went down between Porsha and B.O.L.O at #Strippergate.

Most recently, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, when a fan asked why Porsha wasn’t feeling an apology Marlo had given to the group in an episode this season, Porsha referenced her co-star’s latest interview and said she wouldn’t be speaking on Marlo anymore — as per the latter’s aforementioned request — because she wasn’t going to mess with a “felon.”

“Oh you know it’s so unfortunate because Marlo — in her interview the other day,” Porsha said, “she warned me not to speak her name. So listen, when a felon with a lisp says do not speak her name — I am not going to speak on a felon.”

Hilariously, both the show’s host Andy Cohen and its other guest Drew Sidora were both shown on opposite sides of Porsha after she made the comment with their mouths slightly agape — out of shock — that she’d gone to that level.

“I’m done, she got it,” Porsha said about Marlo firmly ending the conversation.

