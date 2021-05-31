In the United States, the consumption of avocado per capita has grown tremendously over the last several decades. Californians have a reputation of putting that stuff on everything, but across the country, this creamy green fruit has skyrocketed in popularity. There are even entire festivals dedicated to it. It’s such a hot commodity, it seems grocery stores can’t even decide how to price it. You go into your local store one week and avocados are 80 cents each, and the next week, they’re $3 each. What is going on here?! It’s almost as if there is some underground avocado stock market driving the prices that we don’t know about. If you find a friend with an avocado tree, you know you’re a bit nicer to her come avocado season, when snagging some from her garden can save you quite a few dollars. Yup, this produce has quite a control on us, and it should, because it’s really good for us.

From hair masks to cracker spreads to oils, avocado has permeated many markets. It offers benefits for our insides and our outsides. There are probably many products you currently buy that you could quit purchasing, and just use avocado (either the oil, butter, or food alone) in place of them. It certainly earns the label “Superfood.” Here are the many benefits avocado has to offer.

Skin moisturizing

Avocado oil is wonderfully moisturizing, and safe to put directly on your skin, so if you’d like to use it alone in place of manufactured creams, it is safe to do so. However, you can also benefit from finding a cream that contains added avocado oil. To demonstrate just how effective it is at treating dry, flaky skin, one study observed participants with chronic plaque psoriasis who used a vitamin B12 cream infused with avocado oil and saw significant, long-term positive results. Just a little bit goes a long way, so consider adding a teaspoon amount directly to dry skin, or mixing it in with your other moisturizer.