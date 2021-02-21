MadameNoire Featured Video

Did you know you can do more than brush your teeth, floss and use mouthwash to maintain good dental hygiene? I didn’t either. An ancient practice called oil pulling is also beneficial. According to Healthline, oil pulling is an ancient Indian folk practice that helps to freshen your breath and whiten your teeth, but there’s more to it than that.

I learned this when I tried the Guru Nanda Pulling Oil, which is a combination of pure sesame oil, sunflower oil, coconut oil and peppermint oil. When you swish the oil around you mouth for 2 to 15 minutes before eating or brushing your teeth, it’s “pulling” the toxins out of your mouth. There are tons of harmful bacteria in our mouth. When oil pulling is being done, the bacteria dissolves in the oil. This remedy can promote healthier teeth and gums, thicker hair and radiant skin. Research has shown that oil pulling not only can also help reduce the risk of gingivitis and that it also “detoxifies and purifies the entire human body.” The Guru Nanda Pulling Oil is also rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and contains iron, calcium, and magnesium and vitamins A, B and E.

When I used one tablespoon of the oil as instructed, it felt awkward trying to swish such a small amount around in my mouth. The more I tried though, the more saliva collected in my mouth. I assumed this was the oil pulling the toxins out. I would swish it around for around seven minutes. In the instructions, it is recommended to start off doing it for two to three minutes and gradually increase to 15 minutes. By the end of the first week I was able to do up to seven minutes before I started gagging.

When I first put the oil in my mouth it was clear. When I spit it out, it was yellow, which made me feel validated that the process actually did help to rid my mouth of the bacteria that the toothbrush can’t fight. After I finished oil pulling, I noticed that I didn’t feel as much plaque on my teeth. It doesn’t have a bad taste or smell at all. It actually has a minty taste to it thanks to the peppermint oil. The Guru Nanda oil also comes with a tongue scraper as well due to it being recommended to scrape your tongue after you finish oil pulling.

If you have poor dental health or just want to improve your dental hygiene, the Guru Nanda Pulling Oil is a great, holistic asset to your routine. Shop here.