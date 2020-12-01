Madamenoire Featured Video

A few months ago, Saweetie made it clear that she was not trying to pop out with a quarantine baby. However, it seems that the rapper is now tapping into the idea of becoming a mother in the near future.

In a recent interview with Chicago Morning Show host Kendra G, the “My Type” rapper was quizzed about her current form of contraception and her response was quite interesting.

“I don’t know if you on the pill, I ain’t trying to be all in your business, but how you ain’t gon’ have no quarantine babies, Saweetie?” Kendra asked. “What we gon’ do next year like six months from now? How you gon’ make sure we don’t get a quarantine baby?”

“Well, you know, I do want to have babies, so,” Saweetie replied. “I want to have three or four.”

When asked if she’ll be having kids next year, she responded:

“We gon’ see. Y’all gon’ see.”

Back in August, the “So Icy” rapper emphasized her use of condoms as a form of contraception with Quavo, explaining that she was born to very young parents and did not want to repeat her parents’ mistakes.

“I was not nervous about being in quarantine and seeing Quavo because safe sex is great sex so you got to use that latex,” she told Page Six. “I have a lot of goals for myself and, if we’re being honest, my parents had me at a young age, so my grandparents raised me. I never really had that relationship with my mom and my dad,” the USC graduate confessed. “So whenever I have a kid, I want to make sure I have time for them, and right now I don’t.”

Saweetie appears to have such a great head on her shoulders. Whenever she does decide to have kids, we know that she will be just fine.