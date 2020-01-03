Hey Now: Quavo Without His Glasses And Grills In Is Quite The Sight To See

Ever since the Migos hit it big in the mainstream, we haven’t seen a one Quavious Keyate Marshall, aka, Quavo, without his signature shades (he has a few, but the iced out Cartiers are most often seen) and a grill in his mouth. It’s part of his look and mystique [insert “skrt skrt” here].

“I like everything iced out,” he told GQ in 2018 while showing off his jewelry collection. “In the ice game you gotta be real creative and different.”

He’s been serious about that, rarely being seen out without his his many necklaces, earrings and facial jewelry.

Imagine our surprise then when he enjoyed the very start of the new year with his girlfriend, rapper Saweetie, and looked like a toned down version of himself. The 28-year-old hit the slopes in Aspen, Colorado (also linking up with Kevin Hart and his family) without his ballyhooed ice grill and glasses. For some, he was almost unrecognizable. For others, he was quite handsome.

Looks good!

Plenty of people commented on the photos online noting that they preferred the rapper without all of his bling.

“Quavo is so much more attractive without the grill and jewelry,” one woman said.

“Quavo pretty handsome without those glasses and silk shirts for a change,” said another. “He is a cutie.”

“Quavo looks so different without all that extra-ness on him,” added another commenter. “You can see his handsome features better.”

Don’t get too excited, though. Quavious is all Saweetie’s. You know it’s real because he has gifted her, on different occasions, something he loves almost as much as her — ice, including a $75,000 snowflake chain. The two have been an item since 2018, when she confirmed that they were getting to know each other better after she appeared in his “Workin’ Me” video.

“He’s cute,” she admitted. “We worked together and ever since then we been getting to know each other and I enjoy his company.”