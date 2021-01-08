“They’re Always Trying To Credit A Man For A Woman’s Success” Saweetie Talks Maintaining Her Identity While Dating Quavo

There’s a theory in Hollywood that two celebrities are better than one. Essentially, when two people who have fame and notoriety, their collective star shines even brighter when they’re together. It can make us regular folk question the validity of these relationships because there have been more than a few couples who have linked up for clout alone.

The thing with these celebrity relationships, is that the relationship can easily eclipse the accomplishments of one of the members in the relationship. And more often than not, it’s the woman.

The ladies of “The Real,” discussed this concept with rapper Saweetie, who also just so happens to be dating Migos rapper Quavo. And even though the two linked up right as Saweetie’s career was taking off, she’s still managed to make a name for herself and maintain her own identity.

See what she had to say below.

“I do admit in the beginning it was difficult because as a woman, especially a woman in Hip Hop, they’re always trying to credit a man for a woman’s success, which is why I kind of tip-toed around relationship. And that’s why I gave y’all the answer I gave back in the day. But now I’m just continuing to persevere with success and consistency, the relationship it just is what it is now. We love each other. We support each other. We give each other advice. It’s nice. It’s cute and it’s relationship-y.”

Saweetie’s work s paying off. She was named Forbes’ 30 under 30 in music, an honor Saweetie said she is particularly proud to note on her resume.

“I know I’m a fashion girl, music girl, beauty girl. But before all of that, I’m a business girl. So I feel like it’s the best award I could ever get. When I got the news, I screamed, I dropped my phone, like I won an award. I’m really honored. I’ve been looking at that list since I was 18.”