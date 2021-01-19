MadameNoire Featured Video

In an Instagram story from a few days ago, Reginae Carter shared that her on-again-off-again boyfriend, rapper Rayshawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett, wants the world to know that he’s doing well despite recently being incarcerated for his alleged involvement in an ongoing murder case. It certainly seems as though she’s sticking by him during this situation and believes he will be out soon enough.

In a recent Instagram story, Reginae refers to Lucci by the nickname “Ray.” In addition to passing on the rapper’s message, she also thanked those who offered thoughts and prayers for them.

“Hey, guys! Ray wants you all to know he’s in good spirits and doing well. Thanks for all the prayers and well wishes… He’ll be home soon”

As we reported, Lucci turned himself into authorities on Jan. 14 at Atlanta’s Fulton County jail. His charges included “felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.” All that being said, even without considering the severity of Lucci’s charges, it’s interesting to see Reginae sharing Lucci’s message with the world. The highs and lows of the couple’s relationship have played out for the public to see since all the way back in January 2018 when they first became an item. At the time, Reginae’s mother Toya Wright was vocal about not being happy with her daughter and Lucci’s seven-year age difference, or the fact that Lucci had four kids with three different women. By early February 2019, the couple called it quits.

Then in July of 2019, Reginae visited radio station V-103 and shared why she was so stuck on Lucci and being committed to their relationship. For her, experiencing young love in the public eye and constantly having other people’s opinions being placed on their relationship was definitely challenging. She emphasized the importance of doing what she felt she needed to do in order to keep herself happy first.

“You know with growing up and being so young and having the relationship in the public and having everyone’s opinion and everyone feeling like their opinion matters, it’s like, it’s a little stressful,” she said at the time. “But honestly, I’ve been learning that no matter what, I gotta do what’s best for me and I gotta follow my heart. I gotta do what makes me happy.”

That didn’t last long though. That August, #Cucumbergate served as a major point of contention between the two, causing Reginae to cut ties with Lucci again.

In April of last year, Reginae finally seemed done with Lucci and his mischief for good. On an episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, despite still feeling some heartbreak over their split, Reginae acknowledged that Lucci didn’t respect her in the way that she deserved throughout their relationship. Later that month, she even went as far as to say “I will never date a rapper again!” Her seemingly definitive statement didn’t last long though because by the summertime, she was once again entertaining Lucci and even defensive about getting caught hanging out with him in Miami. But she has since openly embraced their relationship, with the rapper throwing her a birthday bash during COVID and their relationship seeming stronger than before. Though it seems they’ve hit another bump with his arrest, it looks like she’s not going anywhere this time.

So many things have gone on between Reginae and Lucci it’s hard to keep track of their history together, let alone the messiness that surrounds their relationship. With Reginae being such a young and beautiful woman, it’s sad to see Lucci always letting her down, even when she continues to support him through low points like the one he’s in now.