Reginae Says After YFN Lucci, She Will Never, Ever Date Another Rapper: “I Already Learned My Lesson”

After her rocky off-and-on relationship with young rapper YFN Lucci, Reginae Carter is swearing off rappers as romantic partners.

The 21-year-old did an Instagram Live with Shekinah Anderson this week, and the topic was the men of today. It was during the chat that Reginae said that the behavior people deem the standard today for young men, she will “never” be okay with in a relationship.

“Everybody that’s saying, ‘She’s still young…’ I understand that I’m young in certain things, but some things that’s normalized nowadays, I don’t care how old I get, or how young I am. I will never allow no man to post a girl shakin’ they ass. I don’t care if she’s shakin it to your music. I don’t care. I feel like it’s a respect thing,” she said. “Maybe that’s just not me. Maybe that’s just not my crowd or like things like that. But I will never be cool with no man going to no party with no hecka naked girls shoving cucumbers anywhere. I would never be cool with no man commenting under a female’s picture that’s naked.”

Of course, during her relationship with the “Everyday We Lit” rapper, he attended a controversial that featured a young woman allowing reality TV personality Alexis Skky inserted a cucumber into a woman’s vagina. The moment was caught on camera and was extremely NSFW. He recently said he didn’t have any regrets about the party.

Well, during her conversation with Shekinah, she was advised to “not never date a rapper again then” if she felt like the things she had to deal with were unacceptable.

“I will never date a rapper again!” she said. “I already learned my lesson. I’m sorry.”

Last summer, Reginae’s tone was a lot different, though. During an interview with V-103, she tried to explain why she couldn’t seem to be done with the rapper.

“I don’t think that he’s a disrespectful person. My mother don’t think that he’s a disrespectful person. The things that he do, as a young man growing up in the rap industry and just this industry period, and the generation and how it is going, I feel like that’s going to be his excuse to act like that,” she said at the time. “And my mama feels like, listen, a man knows how to treat a woman. He knows what to do. He knows not to comment under things like that because that’s not respectful to you. So I understand where my mama’s coming from, but it’s just so much, and I want to be happy. At the end of the day, yeah, if I leave him, you’re happy with your dude, you’re happy with your dude, but I’m lonely and I’m sad.”

But as T.I. & Tiny: The Friends and Family Hustle premiered this month, in the first episode, she proclaimed that she was done with the relationship because, in the end, he was disrespectful after all.

“After a long on-and-off-again relationship, me and Lucci are finally done,” she said during a confessional. “I feel like he didn’t have respect for me like he did in the beginning.”

“Of course, the cucumber party was the last straw for me,” she added. “I feel like it’s not respectful for a man who’s in a relationship to be there. It’s certain things that you just don’t do, especially dating me.”

The pair started their courtship in 2018. It’s unclear when exactly they called it quits.